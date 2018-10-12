Tech

Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size to reach $3.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Computer aided Manufacturing 2D Software Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Machine Tool Industry market dominated the Global Computer aided Manufacturing Software Market by Application in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Automobile & Train Industry market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Aerospace & Defense Industry market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.8% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/computer-aided-manufacturing-software-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG (SIEMENS PLM Software, Inc.), Bricsys NV, CAXA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Dassault Systèmes, Schott Systeme GmbH, PTC, Inc., CNC Software, Inc. (Mastercam), ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd. and 3D Systems (Cimatron Group).

Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Software Market Size Segmentation
By Design Type

2D
3D
By Application

Machine Tool Industry
Automobile & Train Industry
Aerospace & Defense Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Others
By Geography

North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled

Autodesk Inc.
Siemens AG (SIEMENS PLM Software, Inc.)
Bricsys NV
CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.
Dassault Systèmes
Schott Systeme GmbH
PTC, Inc.
CNC Software, Inc. (Mastercam)
ZWCAD SOFTWARE CO., LTD.
3D Systems (Cimatron Group)
