BUSBY METALS IS A GLOBAL PROVIDER OF HIGH PERFORMANCE – COPPER BERYLLIUM C17200/ALLOY IN ROD, BAR, TUBE AND PLATE.

In the world of high-performance alloys, CuBe (Copper Beryllium) Alloy C17200 is the “king” of all copper alloys. C17200 boasts the highest hardness (up to 44RC), the highest UT strength (Up to 220KPSI) as well as having the best yield to elongation ratios, corrosion resistance while holding good conductivity.
This alloy’s ability to be solution annealed and re-aged without losing but a few percent of the overall strength has given many applications the flexibility to allow for weld repair and post-production heat treat benefits.
Applications include:
 Aircraft landing gear bushings
 Down hole tooling for oilfield applications
 Injection mold heat sinks
 Performance racing seats and guides
 High pressure seals
About Busby Metals
For over 70 years, Busby Metals has sought to deliver the best products and the best services in the field of copper alloys. Their expertise and superior QC has garnered them a reputation around the world as a top source for raw materials, in fields as diverse as aerospace, defense, petroleum, and high-performance racing.
For more information or press inquiries, call 1-800-552-8729 or visit our line form.

