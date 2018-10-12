Health and Wellness

Ayyurviva – Diabetes Treatment in Natural Way

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar due to which body becomes incapable of producing insulin. According to the World Health Organization, India had 69.2 million people living with diabetes in 2015. About 90% of the patients are suffering from Type 2 diabetes. Increasing awareness, increasing number of patients, untouched rural market, increasing urbanization, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing spending on health care are driving the market for diabetes in India.
Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, your body does not use insulin properly. This is called insulin resistance. At first, the pancreas makes extra insulin to make up for it. But, over time your pancreas isn’t able to keep up and can’t make enough insulin to keep your blood glucose levels normal.
About Us

Ayyurviva brings a few herbal potions to complement your desire to enjoy life to the fullest remaining healthy and therefore happy. Materialistic achievements can ensure availability of facilities. However, happiness is a state which one can achieve only if one is healthy and feels fulsome about himself or herself.

Ayyurviva

U-19 Someshwara Square, Vesu Surat ,
Gujarat-395 007
Phone: +91 63 5656 2021
Email: info@ayyurviva.com
Website: https://www.ayyurviva.com/

