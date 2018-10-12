Anti-Migraine Drugs Market : Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2019

Antimigraine drugs are the therapeutic agents indicated to use against migraine headaches. Migraine is characterized by recurrent attacks of moderate to severe headaches along with other nervous system symptoms. Migraine is more common in women than men, majorly due to the fluctuations in the harmone levels. According to a Medline article, around 12% of the U.S. population suffers from migraine headaches. The two major types of migraine are classic and common. Classic migraine is characterized by sudden change in eye sight and experience partial blindness or double vision. On the other hand common migraine patients witness sudden headaches on one or both the sides of the head. Migraine has a serious social and economic impact; According to National Headache Foundation migraine sufferers experience a loss in more than 157 million work days every year.

Migraines cause both personal and professional disturbances and add to the overall healthcare costs to a nation. The treatment of migraine headaches is facilitated by administration of preventive medications, to avoid the migraine attacks and abortive medications to relieve the intense and periodic pain.The market for anti-migraine drugs witnesses an upward growth curve majorly due to increasing incidences of migraine sufferers. The market can be segmented by type of therapeutic class of drugs involved in the treatment and geography. The major antimigraine drugs used against migraine includes the drugs belonging to the class, triptans such as Sumatriptan, Zolmitriptan, and others. Major factors influencing the growth of this market is the consistent rise in the incidence rates of migraine cases, increased acceptance levels, increased awareness and technological advances in the development of anti-migraine drugs. On the other hand patent expirations, high genericization and emergence of local players may mask the growth of the market. Some of the major market players of this market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Eisai, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

