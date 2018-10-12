Education

ADMISSION ALERT: Apply now to start your hospitality adventure at Les Roches!

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a leading hospitality management institution is accepting applications for its Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in International Hospitality Management, available in Switzerland, Spain and China. The next intake is in February 2019.
The PGD in International Hospitality Management is an intensive one-year programme preparing students to launch their careers in the hospitality industry. It is designed for career changers without previous professional experience in hospitality.
The program features one semester of full-time courses on campus with a field trip to Dubai, followed by a six-month internship. Upon successful completion of the Postgraduate Diploma programme, students may directly enter the second semester of the MBA in Global Hospitality Management in Les Roches Switzerland.
Entry Requirements:
• Bachelor-level degree in any field
• Minimum age: 21 years
• Fluency in English:
o IELTS: 6.0 (minimum 5.5 in each section)
o TOEFL: 550 points for the paper-based test or 80 for the online test
o Cambridge English: First (FCE) grade A or Advanced (CAE) grade C
• Application deadline: 30 November 2018
Merit scholarships are available, for more information and registration, please go to: https://www.lesroches.edu/programs/graduate/the-programs/international-hospitality-management/

