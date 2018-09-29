Business

TeleOSS launches SMS Gateway Software PaaS model

TeleOSS, the leading provider of SMS and OTT gateway solutions launches Cloud based platform to enable existing and startup SMS resellers to seamlessly start their business with minimal capital. The platform comes with advanced features like Inbound HTTP module, Outbound Connections, SMPP module, White Labeling, HLR and much more.

The entire platform is available on cloud by which SMS resellers and wholesalers do not have to make major investment in the infrastructure. The platform is available on monthly package basis of SMS volume and features. Customers can choose the desired package of their choice as per business requirements.

Check out the features and plans here https://teleoss.co/sms-gateway-rental-model/

