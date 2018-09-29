Founded in 2008, Red Entertainment has consistently proven itself in creating unique entertainment and managing global talent and artists for over a decade now.

We distinguish ourself from the rest with our ability to conduct shows with finesse, be it Indian or International artists with the same perseverance, gaining exclusive access to performers and creating the best of their talent. Our Team has fine tuned the art of managing, creating and collaborating alliances with international artists across the globe, while at the same time, cultivating and producing specialised acts with a freshness and elegance, continuing to exceed the expectations of our audience globally.

