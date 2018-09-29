Business

Global Sports Nutrition Market is Estimated to Reach $66 billion by 2024 from $36 billion in 2016

Comment(0)

Global Sports Nutrition Market Report forecast expected to reach $66 billion by 2024 from $36 billion in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia-Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% and 7.9%, respectively, during the forecast period.Sports nutrition products are developed to help in health improvement, and muscle growth of athletes &bodybuilders. Varieties of sports nutrition products are offered by key manufactures of the market, such as sports food, sports drink, and sports supplements.

“Sports Nutrition Market (By Product Type:Sports Food, Sports Drink, and Sports Supplements; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2015 – 2024”

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ 
https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/sports-nutrition-market-report/request-sample

Growth in number of fitness centers &health clubs to drive the growth of the sports nutrition market

The factors supporting growth of the global sports nutrition market are growth in number of fitness centers &health clubs,rising personal appearance concerns, and rapid urbanization.However,food safety concern may act as a restraint for the growth of the market. Moreover, rapidly growing distribution channels and high demand in emergent countries would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Market Segmentation

Product type and geography are the major segments considered in the global sports nutrition market. By product type, the market is bifurcated into sports food, sports drink, and sports supplements. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Sports drink accounted for the largest market share in the product type segment

Sports drink accounted for the largest market share in 2016, in the product type segment, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2016 – 2024,owing to its high demand coupled with consumption primarily by athletes to refill the water level in the body.

Browse Full Report with Table Of Content, List of Table and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/sports-nutrition-market-report/toc

North America dominated the global market with highest market share over the forecast period

North America dominated the global sports nutrition market with largest market share of 35.2% in 2016, and expected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period, owing to high demand of protein-based sports products coupled with rising investment in fitness in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ 
https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/sports-nutrition-market-report/request-customization

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the market are Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Glanbia Plc., Abbott Nutrition Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Post Holdings, Inc., and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., among others.

Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91–848-487-8760
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com

Related Articles
Business

Know Some Important Features of Architectural Fabrications AMBER IMP-EX CORP

In this Press Release we will discuss about AMBER IMP-EX CORP that is an architectural fabrications firm that you would like to do business with. At Amber Imp-Ex Corp we are resourceful, tactical and corresponding to the design process. We offer a variety of services at Amber Imp-Ex Corp. geared towards advancing the outer surface […]
Business

Global Commercial Toaster Oven Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Commercial Toaster Oven Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Commercial Toaster Oven market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]
Business

Wedding Planner Sydney

Wedding Planner Sydney The Dream Makers team offer Wedding Consultancy services in Sydney. Our expert Wedding Planner can help plan & style your wedding day. Visit dreammakersweddings.com.au https://www.dreammakersweddings.com.au If you’re looking for a Wedding Planner or Wedding Day Coordinator, look no further. Located in Sydney, our passionate and experienced Wedding Planners at the Dream Makers […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *