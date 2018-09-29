Business

Get UN Certified Packaging for Shipping Hazardous Materials

Shipping hazardous materials are the most difficult thing to deal with if you are working in dangerous goods industry. The requirements for shipping hazardous goods from one place to another are enormous. You need to have a packaging company working for you that takes care of the entire process to make sure your business and the environment is safeguarded against the many hazards that shipping dangerous goods entail.

There are specialized UN certified containers for shipping hazardous materials. UN certified packaging relates to following the norms related to the first United Nations Model Regulations of 1957 on the Transport of Dangerous Goods. This regulation was published to protect the goods as well as the surrounding environment including any person and transport vessel.

The official spokesperson of DGM-USA-NY spoke further on the topic, “The materials used in making containers that carry dangerous goods are made in such a way that they can carry them without any danger to any part of the world. These highly safe and unreactive packaging is also known as Hazmat packaging. They come in convoluted urethane foam for the safety of fragile items shipped within a corrugated box and play a great role in maintaining the safety of the goods over a long distance. These UN certified containers are highly recommended if you are dealing with dangerous goods.”

Another variety of shipping boxes that is highly in demand is the “V” packaging. These are typically used in scenarios where the shipping party is required to ship a variety of products. These boxes come with cushioning materials inserted in the empty spaces amongst different other materials. Most often the material used is an absorbent like Vermiculite.

The spokesperson further said,” you have to follow certain conventions as laid down by the UN to make sure your products do not pose a threat to humans, property and the environment on its route of transportation. Not only it is your duty to follow these conventions and used UN approved packaging with appropriate marking and labeling, but it is also your responsibility as a good citizen to make sure that everything is in place while transporting dangerous goods from one place to another. Only when we are careful towards the environment in which we live in, the environment is safe for us and our children and their children. It’s a moral and a social responsibility of all of us as good citizens and we must follow the systems laid down in order to protect it.”

