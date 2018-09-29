Food Glazing Agents Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

In present times, change in lifestyle and change in eating preferences have influenced the additives market to a large extent. The due importance to texture, taste, and appearance have led to the increased use of glazing agents in several types of food.

Food glazing agents are also useful for packed fruits, functional foods, and vegetables. The multitude of uses of these products is the main reason for their application across several end users.

The food glazing agents market can be analyzed with respect to ingredient type, application, ingredient function, and region.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the food additives industry combined with the increased consumption of processed food is primarily driving the global food glazing agents market. Moreover, the increasing demand for organic and vegan foods is expected to drive the demand for food additives, which in turn, will favor the growth of the food glazing agents market.

Carnauba wax stood as the dominant ingredient type segment in the recent past. This is due to its manifold use for preparing glazing agents that are used in confectionery and bakery applications. Among other ingredients, stearic acid also contributed substantial revenue to the food glazing agents market in the recent past. This is due to the increasing use of stearic acid in personal care and cosmetics and detergent industry.

Paraffin wax displayed a significant size in the market in the recent past. The increasing application scope of paraffin wax in packaging, cosmetics, and candle industry is expected to drive demand for this ingredient type segment.

Coating based additives led the ingredient function segment of the global food glazing agents market in the recent past. The surface-finishing ingredient segment is expected to display a significant growth rate translating into substantial gains for the segment

The confectionery application segment led the overall market in the recent past and is expected to display a substantial growth rate in the near future. The increasing consumption of canned fruits and vegetables and canned sea foods is expected present growth opportunities for the food glazing agents market.

The growing population combined with the increasing per-capita spending in India and China is expected to propel growth of the APAC confectionery market. The highly competitive confectionery market in EU is expected to present extensive demand for food glazing agents in the years to come.

Food Glazing Agents Market: Regional Overview

The food glazing agents market can be broadly divided into the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Europe regional market for food glazing agents, primarily driven by Italy, Germany, the U.K., and France held a significant share of the global market in 2015.

The Asia Pacific food glazing agents market is largely driven by the processed meat industry in China and India. Changing lifestyle due to rising disposable income and nuclear family setups where both the partners are working is driving the demand for processed meat, which is indirectly supporting the food glazing agents industry.