Buy & Sell Used Car | Selljacky India

Things You Should Do Before Buying a Used Car

Buying an used cars can save you a lot of money but it shouldn’t be done in haste. You must properly go through its model, reviews, the condition of the engine, car documents etc to get the best deal.

If you are planning to buy a used car, here are a few tips to follow to make a smart buy and avoid getting into a bad deal.

1. Get a sense of a fair price

You should have an idea of the exact value of the car in the market, so that you can negotiate with the owner if he is charging more. Compare prices for the same make, model and year with several sources and then only settle the deal.

There are also some sites available that allow you to input your chosen details for find out the average sales price of the hypothetical car you want.

2. Read owner reviews of the car

Talk face-to-face with the owner and ask why is he selling his car. This way you’ll get a better sense of what the car’s flaws are, and what it will be like to own it for long-term.

3. Review the Vehicle History Report

Once you get the car’s vehicle identification number, you can run a vehicle history report with companies like CARFAX or AutoCheck. It can help you get a brief knowledge about title problems, ownership history, service points and previous accidents, large or small.

4. Check the condition of vehicle

Get the vehicle inspected by a trustworthy mechanic. You can run a basic visual check of the engine and frame on your own, but you should still consider a mechanic to take a look under the car and run some basic tests to ensure that every part of the car is working fine and smoothly.

5. Do a test drive

It’s perhaps the most important part to consider if you are buying a used car . Test the car in a variety of situations. Test the car on both local roads as well as highways. In this way, you’ll get an idea on the condition of the brakes with stop-and-go driving conditions.

If anything seems wrong to you– or even if you find the car uncomfortable – don’t hesitate to walk away.

6. Get the car and its papers inspected thoroughly

Check the existing insurance papers of the second hand car you are planning to buy. In this way, you will be able to know if the car has had any accidents in past or claims related to those.

7. Warranty Transfer

Check if any warranty is left on the car. Used cars that are only a couple years old can still have a warranty. If it has, transfer that coverage to your name and get the benefits.

8. Paperwork

While purchasing an second-hand car , it is advisable that you get the below important documents to avoid any problems or penalties in the future.

Registration Certificate

Car Insurance Papers

Car’s ‘Original Purchase Invoice’

TCA and TCR forms

Receipts of payment of all taxes.