Health and Wellness

Alternative Medicine Clinic in Singapore

Homeopathy and Naturopathy have answers to most diseases. What are homeopathy and naturopathy and how are they different?

Homeopathy is a scientific system of medicine, which grew out of the orthodox medicine of the 18th century. It matches a medicine to the patient’s symptoms. The unique characteristic of homeopathy is the specific selection of a medicine to correspond with the patient’s symptoms according to specialized homeopathic case taking. Homeopaths often consider diet and life-style as naturopaths do, but it is the prescribed homeopathic medicine, which is used to directly treat a patient’s condition.

Naturopathy is an umbrella term for many natural therapies, which include herbal medicine, massage, nutrition, iridology, and can include homeopathy. Naturopathy’s origin is in ‘nature cures’, when fasting and a diet of raw, whole foods and hydrotherapy was practiced. Over time, various therapeutic disciplines have been added to become what is now known as ‘Naturopathy.’

Dr. Priya is one of the best and most renowned homeopaths in Singapore. She is an Alternative Medicine expert who specializes in Homeopathy, Aromatherapy and Naturopathy in Singapore.

Contact Us-:

Business Name /Contact Person: Naturenurtures Pte Ltd
Country/Region: Singapore
Street Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road Singapore
City: Singapore
State: Singapore
Postal Code: 409051
Office: (65) 68414705
Mobile : (65) 96647657
Email Address: admin@naturenurtures.net
Website: https://www.naturenurtures.net/

