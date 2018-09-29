Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) department of Hotel Management Conducted Cycle rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2018. It started from Shaniwarwada to ADYPU campus. 20 students were participated in this rally. The purpose of this rally was to create awareness about responsible tourism and to make our Pune city world’s best tourism friendly city, the event was conducted with association with MTDC.
Related Articles
Learn Online Foreign Language Courses
our expert LIVE TUTORS at your convenience. We at Swan Tutors Online understand your need to Learn Online Foreign Language Courses. May it be for Studying Abroad, Employment in Foreign Country, a Business Trip, OR Could be a Visit with Your Spouse. It requires you to have certain level of language proficiency. As per the […]
Delhi School of Communication: Top-Notch Mass Comm Colleges in Delhi
A degree in journalism and mass communication from a decent institute. There are not very many colleges in India that give professional training in journalism, high-class education journalism, out of these, DSC institute has one of the best media institutes in Delhi NCR. At DSC institute, the students get the degree, as well as get […]
Discover Latest College Student News at Rewordit.org
Rewordit is a place where students embrace their college newspapers as unique avenue for disseminating information and enacting change among their peers. Moreover students at rewordit.org are eager to offer college student news to help their fellow students when necessary. The Rewordit is inspirational news platform, where you can find college online newspaper, technology news, […]