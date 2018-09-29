Education

9th Edition of International Conference on Chemistry Education and Research

Comment(0)

9th Edition of International Conference on Chemistry Education and Research is going to be held at Brussels, Belgium on September 16-17, 2019. Chemistry Education 2019 spreads an extensive range of critically important sessions from basic research to recent innovations. It is particularly based on learning and sharing knowledge on current research and enormous applications of pharmaceutical sciences and chemistry. The main theme of the conference is ” Current Trends, Advancements and Applications in Chemistry and Research in Chemistry Education”. We are inviting Eminent Scientists/ Research Professors in the field of Chemistry Education, Junior/Senior Research Fellows, Students, Directors of Chemical Research Companies, Chemical Engineers, Members of Chemistry Associations and Exhibitors from Chemical Industries. Delegates from various pharma & instrumental companies from all over the world are welcomed to attend the prestigious conference on Chemistry Education.
EuroSciCon Ltd
40 Bloomsbury Way
Lower Ground Floor
London, United Kingdom
WC1A 2SE.
+44-2033182512
chemistryeducation2019
https://goo.gl/UxcktF
website: https://chemistryeducation.euroscicon.com
Registration Link: https://chemistryeducation.euroscicon.com/registration
Abstract Submission link: https://chemistryeducation.euroscicon.com/abstract-submission
Email: chemistryeducation@bookmarkthedate.com
chemistryeducation@eurosciconmeeting.org

