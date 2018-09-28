Lifestyle

Wonatrading INC. added Pearl drop Earrings to their Fashion collections

New York, NY,Wonatrading Inc. a leading Fashion jewelry and accessory wholesaler, today announced its Pearl drop Earring, the newest addition to their fashion accessories collection of Soccer Pendant Necklace, Bracelets, Soccer Tote Bag, Body jewelry, Stud Earring, Necklace, Rings.

Pearl drop earring comes in different unique colors.

1. Color : Cream, Gold
• Theme : Pearl
• Size : 0.4″ X 1″
• Pearl drop earrings

2. Color : Black
• Theme : Pearl
• Size : 0.4″ X 1″
• Pearl drop earrings

3. Color : Red
• Theme : Pearl
• Size : 0.4″ X 1″
• Pearl drop earrings

4. Color : Cream, Rhodium
• Theme : Pearl
• Size : 0.4″ x 1″
• Pearl drop earrings

Pearl drop earring have rich texture and detailing that they look so precious and feminine. Women’s can wear these accessories according to their preferences and occasion.

Wonatrading is the one stop shop where you can get the best of the lot without any hassle. A wide variety of fashion accessories available for women at affordable prices. According to events or any festival you can select your category jewelry.
Fast shipping is available for local as well as international customers. They provide a wide range of seasonal and stylish selections – products according to your needs.
Huge collection of Earring for Women:
FASHION
PEARL
DOUBLE SIDED
EAR CUFF / EAR CLIMBER
METAL HOOPS
RHINESTONE HOOP
METAL W/ STONE
METAL
CLIP ONS
EVENING

Wonatrading Inc. was founded in New York USA in 2004. Wonatrading is fastest growing Importer/Exporter of Wholesale fashion jewelry and accessory that specializes in custom jewelry in the fashion district. The company has wide collections of fashion jewelry including Bracelets, Anklets, Rings, Necklace, Earrings, Brooch, Pendant, Body jewelry, Pendant set, Cubic zirconia, Mask.

Collections of Fashion accessory including Beachwear, Reading Glasses, Sunglasses, Belts, Bag & Wallet, Keychain, Cosmetics, Sunglasses case, Scepter.

The Company has grown tremendously in the US and expanded internationally via an online wholesale fashion jewelry distributors.

For more information about Wonatrading Inc., Please visit the company website at www.wonatrading.com

Company name: Wonatrading Inc.

Business Hours:
Mon – Fri: 8:00am – 6:00pm
Sat – Sun: 8:00am – 4:00pm

Summary : The Press release is about the new arrival of product Pearls Drop Earrings –in Wonatrading Inc.

