THE SERVER SECURITY AUDIT

The convenience of online commerce has a drawback — the need to ensure the confidentiality of customers’ personal data. These concerns are typical for large companies whose online presence is not limited to their headquarters but includes a multi-branch network.

The issue of IT infrastructure security has become even more critical now with the transition of business to the web and the creation of a large-scale network of thousands of online stores.

Testing the level of web server protection is an integral part of a secure IT structure. The Windows server auditing and UNIX security audit will enable you to eliminate existing malware and reveal system security vulnerabilities.

Web hosting servers bear special responsibility toward confidential information, including personal data.

Hacken, in turn, offers standardized server security audit services.

