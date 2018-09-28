Tech

THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Latest USB Type-C Port Controller from ON Semiconductor

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 27, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the USB Type-C Port Controller with USB-PD from ON Semiconductor in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The FUSB307B targets system designers looking to implement up to four USB Type-C port controllers (TCPC) with USB-PD capabilities. This solution provides integrated Type-C Rev 1.3 detection circuitry enabling manual attach/detach detection. Time critical Power Delivery functionality is handled autonomously, offloading the µProcessor or Type-C Port Manager (TCPM).

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/08_September2018/Industry4.0/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in industry 4.0 solutions. To see the entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Related Articles
Tech

Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS) Market 2018: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis: Cloud infrastructure refers to the virtualization of infrastructure over a network or the internet. Cloud Infrastructure provides delivery of the services or products on demand through delivery models such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), cloud business process as a service (BPaaS), content […]
Tech

Event Management Software Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights: The Global Event Management Software Market is expected to be a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Adoption of cloud platform by industries & corporate, increasing use of smartphones, and increasing frequency of corporate events are some of the factors driving the market. The major […]
Tech

Logext

SURAT, INDIA – September 24, 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech a leading IT company today launched a new application named Logext: Add Logo Watermark and Text Sign to Photos after the huge success of Auto Stamper & Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos from their portfolio. Logext is a free application available on Google Play […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *