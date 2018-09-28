Tech

Rehm at Nepcon South China 2018: Predictive maintenance, augmented reality… and more

User-friendliness, easy operation, planned maintenance and remote access from anywhere: Rehm Thermal Systems recently revealed how all this can be realised with intelligent solutions from Rehm at Nepcon South China, while presenting highlights from its product portfolio.

Amongst other innovations, the new ViCON system software attracted considerable interest. The software is distinguished by an intuitive touchscreen user interface and makes it easier to operate VisionX systems. “We offer still more options for simple control, monitoring and analysis of production processes”, stresses Ralf Wagenführ, Product Manager at Rehm China. For instance, ViCON Connect as an additional tool enables cross-locational monitoring of all Rehm soldering system – while the ViCON app lets you view the operating status and alarms of the connected systems via smartphone at any time.

With the Virtual Communication Interface -ViCI in short – Rehm provides a portal for maintenance support in modern electronics manufacturing. Specific elements involve support with the help of smart glasses, guided maintenance scenarios on tablet or smartphone, and a comprehensive and extendible knowledge database. The advantages are clear to see: Travel expenses are reduced, maintenance is carried out independently of global location, and response times are shortened.
The numerous sectors utilising solutions from Rehm can all benefit from the innovations pioneered at Blaubeuren: “The market for automotive electronics is currently enjoying strong growth in China. Rehm has a competitive edge here in research, development and production”, states Deng Mingzhong, Sales Director of Rehm South China. “We analyse customer needs in-depth, come up with practical and effective solutions, and ready and willing to tackle new challenges.” Huang Shixiu, Sales Director at Rehm Taiwan adds: “Rehm responds rapidly to market changes, providing bespoke products tailored to requirements. It”s also present globally for customers, no matter their location.”
The 24th Nepcon South China in Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre was the perfect venue for a total of 650 international companies and electronics manufacturing experts or consumers from home and abroad to showcase their new innovations.

