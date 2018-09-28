Business

Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Demonstrate at the IFMA World Workplace October 3-5 in Charlotte, NC.

Comment(0)

The Polar Leasing Company will be presenting walk-in cooler and freezer rental solutions at the IFMA World Workplace. The event runs from October 3-5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Laura Keefer will be showcasing seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) World Workplace. The event, in collaboration with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), takes place October 3-5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. Visit booth 1813 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in refrigeration and freezer units as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals.

The World Workplace is a longstanding learning and networking event for facility management and related professions. The event welcomes over 4,000 attendees from both the United States and around the country. In addition to several educational events, there will be several keynote speakers including Kyle Petty (NASCAR Icon and Philanthropist) and Theresa Payton (Former White House CIO).

About Polar Leasing
With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 1813.

Contact
Polar Leasing Company, Inc.
(877)-674-1348
Email: info ( @ ) polarleasing dot com
Website: www.polarleasing.com
Blog: polarleasing.com/about/news/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarLeasingCo
Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_Leasing
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarLeasingCompany

Related Articles
Business

Global Snack Bars Market 2018 Regional Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Share, Forecast 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Snack Bars Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Snack Bars Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Snack Bars Market report also provides an in-depth survey of […]
Business

Eco Fibres Market to show significant growth till 2023

Asia Pacific will lead the Eco Fibres Market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization and government policies about textile trade activities. Growing population along with rise in living standards have driven the demand for eco fibres in the region. China is the largest market in terms of eco friendly […]
Business

3D IC Market Opportunities, Business Strategy and Growth Factors till 2023

Market Scenario The growing semiconductor & microelectronics industry is developing a trend for vertically stacked integrated circuits (ICs) which is emerging as viable solution for providing high performance, increased functionality and reducing power consumption to fulfill electronic device requirements. These ICs are in great demand by military & aerospace, medical and consumer electronics industries to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *