Business

One of the best DY-09 Automatic Packing Machine in Daeyong filling system Korea

Comment(0)

Since our foundation in 1998 our company has only been engaged in the production Vacuum Blood Collection Product LINE, product plant. Our offer a wide range of operating speeds from 8.500 pcs units per hour and we understand that anything less than the best is good enough.
Visit our homepage to click production information firstly and then click DY-05~ DY-08 and then click flickering VOD to display video of the machine. You have good opportunity to expand your business.
Welcome to Production of many sizes by one unit of the machine may produce defective products. One unit of the machine is allowed to produce one size only to prevent production of defective products.
The machine has production capacity of 8,500 pcs per hour considering life of pneumatic parts. Excessive Speed may shorten life of the machine. The auto machine’s production capacity in document may be of no help to your production. The machine’s frequent disorder at running may give you a lot of stress.

DY-09 Automatic Packing Machine
Product Features
• power : 2P x 220V x1.5kw
• Thermal electric capacity :LEFT : 500(W)x220VX9.8
• Right:: 500(W)x220VX9.8
• Machine Size :910(w) x 2050(L) x 1530(H)

Shrink Tunnel Machine
• power :3P x 380V x10.8kw
• Machine Size :700(w) x 1800(L) x 1250(H)
• Alarm of disorder of the unit
• Lessen film sludge around seal –knife as much as possible with special coating
• PLC-control system assures of high performance.
• Strong mechanism
Make use of film cutting blade with cartridge permanently. Gel filling machine

DY-06 Vacuum CAP Assembly Machine
Product Features
DY-06 Cap Assembly Machine”: internal cap (rubber) and external cap (plastic) assembling machine
• power consumption : 0.1 kw x 3p 50Hz
• capacity of machine : 7,000 pieces/hr
• power supply : 380V/50Hz
• size of machine : W760 X L820 X H 1,420(mm)
• net and gross weight per machine : 300 kgs/350 kg Vacuum Cap assembly machine

Related Articles
Business

Über das FIT-Programm (Founders and Facilitators in Training):

Sree Maa Shri Ji, die auch als KaVeeTa SuNiEL bekannt waren, die Gründer von Kosmic Fusion und die lebendige Verkörperung des Quantum Vortex Scalar-Wave Photon Pulse (QVSWPP) haben unermüdlich daran gearbeitet, das wohlwollendste QVSWPP, die Signatur von Source-Void, zu teilen und zu verbreiten. Es gab eine kleine Gruppe von 5D++ Pulsars (Personen, die den AwaKeNiN […]
Business

Medical Electronics Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Medical Electronics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Medical Electronics Market by component (displays, batteries, memory devices, microprocessors/microcontrollers, and sensors), application (monitoring, treatment, and diagnosis) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective […]
Business

Benefits of Tax Preparation Services

The approach of preparing for tax filing and clearance is extremely cumbersome, that is 1 cause many business owners take into consideration tax preparation services. You can find numerous service providers accessible lately. Conventional techniques are no longer being applied to prepare for tax, because the protocol is now redundant and requires up lots of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *