Uncategorized

OKTOBERFEST BEER FESTIVAL 2018 AT MERLIN’S, THE ORCHID MUMBAI

Comment(0)

Beer lovers rejoice! You don’t need to make it to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival. Starting this week Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai brings the spirit of the carnival right in the city. Presenting a perfect opportunity for beer aficionados to meet and hang out the week long fest offers variety of German Brews and appetizers in pints, towers and international beer buckets. Guests can relish carefully chosen menu to pair with preferred drinks, music, traditional costumes, parades, sumptuous food and loads of fun.

Following the German tradition the restaurant will be decorated in Bavarian style. Special menu is curated by Chef to tingle your taste buds that includes delectable starters, choice of international Grills, imported meats, fresh seafood, kebabs, sizzlers and desserts all prepared to your preference. With free flowing beer and special German staples Oktoberfest 2018 will keep your spirits high. Come enjoy the Bavarian culture fest at Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai.

Date: 28th September – 7th October 2018

Price: Rs.1500/- + taxes onwards (Bucket of 5 pint)

Reservations: Merlin’s, The Orchid Hotel, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Call: 022-26164000 | 8450937222 Visit: www.orchidhotel.com

Related Articles
Uncategorized

High-performance Polyamides Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2024

High-performance polyamide (HPPA) is a type of synthetic thermoplastic resin from the polyamide family. It is a polyamide wherein the residues of terephthalic acid contain at least 55% of the molar percentage of dicarboxylic acid present in structural units in the polymer chain. Polymers are added to the HPPA resin to make it useful for […]
Uncategorized

Introducing Long Path Files To Delete Unlock And Rename With Long Path Tool Software

Santa Clara, CA (July 11, 2018) – KrojamSoft, Inc., a software developing company, makes its users resolve path too long and filename too long errors with Long Path Tool 5.1.6 Crack software. It is a product that makes the users erase, rename a long document effortlessly, where issues that are encountered during the renaming of […]
Uncategorized

U.S. Lawns Helps Businesses Raise ROI with Commercial Landscape Maintenance

Curb appeal positively affects the ROI of several commercial properties, according to recent studies. It increases occupancy rates and guest visits that, in turn, increase sales. Business owners who want to improve their commercial property’s curb appeal can hire the services of U.S. Lawns. [ORLANDO, 8/13/2018]—Curb appeal matters to a business. Whether the commercial establishment […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *