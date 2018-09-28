Music delivery app SocialMob is bringing music enthusiasts closer across the world

SocialMob, a Kochi-based AI start-up for music delivery, aims to connect individuals at a global level who share similar interests such as music, entertainment, food, and travel. SocialMob currently represents over 500 independent artists from around the world accounting for more than 5,000 hours of music.

SocialMob is a combination of various genres of music and an array of interesting articles. With the “AI engine,” the app will present recommendations for users based on their psychology and preference in various genres. SocialMob is backed with US-based music production house Digitrax in AI who holds 7 US patents. The collaboration is set to be a unique product from India to the world for the music industry.

Inspired by Jimi Hendrix’s words and armed with the knowledge that music is powerful enough to foster connections and carry them forward, SocialMob is a one of a kind global community where music is the religion.

Over the past 5+ years, SocialMob has tied up with more than 600 artists from across the globe and they have loved the concept that SocialMob has brought forward. As a result of that, SocialMob has licenses for 5000+ hours of music from independent artists. This defines SocialMob, the collaboration is a stepping stone for the artists, while for us, it’s a platform that we are providing them, for a larger audience.