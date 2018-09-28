Tech

Latin America Robo-advisory Market Set to Grow 53.68% Till 2023

Comment(0)

Mumbai – (ROGM) Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, published a report on the Latin America robo-advisory market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the Latin America robo-advisory market is set to expand 53.68% in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach a market size of USD 4.48 Bn by 2023.

With the increase in the number of robo-advisors, the Latin American people are now more involved in investment activities and the region is becoming an important market as technology has grown manifold. Robo-advisors in this emerging market offers a full gamut of investment products for investors who can access actively managed funds. Also, robo-advisory services are the key to delivering banking services to the investors at an affordable cost.

However, the hybrid robo-advisory services are capable of increasing the efficiency of advisors about the number of clients served per professional. Thus, these hybrid solutions are slowly gaining traction in this region, thereby having a negative impact on the client charges in the market.

Key highlights of this report:
• The current and forecasted market size data for the Latin America robo-advisory market
• The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by type – hybrid robo-advisors and pure robo-advisors
• The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America
• Market drivers and challenges in the Latin America robo-advisory market
• Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market

• Market trends in Latin America robo-advisory market
This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for robo-advisory services in Latin America to determine the viability of the market, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Latin America Robo-advisory Market report
https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/latin-america-robo-advisory-market-2015-2023.html

Related Articles
Tech

The hoverboard, the new mobility trend

Pedestrians, skateboarders, cyclists, hikers are the new hoverboard enthusiasts. The device is in fact a motorized support board (without handlebar), whose direction and speed are controlled by two wheels that respond to the pressure exerted by the feet and the inclination of the body. Straight from China and the United States almost 3 years ago, […]
Tech

Optus 4G WiFi Modem 800S VS Huawei E5786

Optus is one of the important network providers in Australia and provides LTE networks in LTE Band 3, 7, 28 and 40. It has introduced the Huawei E5786 4G Mobile hotspots to its product range and now the new product Netgear Aircard 800s available for contract. For those people who are interested in the two […]
Tech

Huawei B618 VS Huawei E5186 LTE Router

Since Huawei LTE WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) is very popular in the global market, if you want to buy a 4G SIM router for home(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html)or office, you may consider Huawei B618 or predecessor model Huawei E5186. But what is the difference between the Huawei E5186 router and B618 CPE? And which one is better to buy? The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *