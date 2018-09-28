Uncategorized

Hot-melt Based Packaging Market Report 2018 And Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Overview

Hot-melt is a polymer-based glue that is applied in a molten state. The application is usually by an industrial glue gun. Hot-melt is used in a variety of applications such as packaging, bookbinding, carton-making, graphic arts, tapes and labels. It is also used in product assembly and in the automotive industry due to its versatility. The major advancement to adhesives in the packaging industry came in the 1980s with the development of polyurethane (PUR) hot-melts. PUR has stronger adhesion and more durable than tradition hot melts. Hot melt adhesives are widely used in packaging application, as these can fasten small detailed cartons to heavy duty wrap around cases.

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Trends & Developments

Hot-melt based packaging are mostly thermoplastic materials comprising stabilizers, additives, pigments, and polymers, commercially sold in the form of cylinder-shaped solid sticks that are melted in an electronic hot-glue gun. Their enhanced properties such as excellent bonding, cost-effective, more adhesive, and also produces less volatile organic compounds than solvent-based adhesives, and make them an ideal choice to be used in Packaging applications.

Sealing corrugated cases, cans, and paper board cartons, are utilized extensively for multi-functional packaging applications .Thus high demand of packaging applications from regions such as Middle East and Asia Pacific, are augmenting the global hot-melt based packaging market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility in crude oil prices and availability of substitutes are likely to restrain the adoption of global hot-melt based packaging market.

Global Hot-melt Based Packaging Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global hot-melt based packaging market include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Dow Corning Corporation, and Avery Dennison Corporation.

