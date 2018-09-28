Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Insights By Size, Status And Forecast 2026

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Introduction

Supplementary cementitious materials deliver properties of hardened concrete when used with Portland cement through hydraulic or pozzolanic activity. Supplementary cementitious materials are regularly mixed with concrete to make the concrete mixture more economical and strong; enhance other properties of concrete; and reduce permeability.

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Overview

The supplementary cementitious materials market can be segmented based on type and region. In terms of type, the supplementary cementitious materials market can be classified into fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fumes. Fly ash is a blend of aluminum oxide, iron oxide, and silicon dioxide. It is a gray colored powder used in cement to enhance its physical and chemical attributes. Ferrous slag, also known as granulated blast furnace slag, is regularly used in filter media, hydraulic bound mixes, pipe bedding, and agricultural applications. Silica fumes are used to enhance mechanical properties and durability of concrete. Silica fumes hold the greater resistance properties in comparison to other materials.. The fly ash segment is poised to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the extensive usage of fly ash in fire bricks, road construction, decorative glasses, and water treatment applications.

Request PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50052

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Trends & Developments

The supplementary cementitious materials market is primarily driven by the rise in construction activities across the globe. Supplementary cementitious materials help increase the strength of concrete and minimize penetrability. The cost of supplementary cementitious materials is also low. These factors are fuelling the supplementary cementitious materials market. Furthermore, utilization of industrial waste in supplementary cementitious materials is boosting the market. However, low awareness among the people about the benefits of supplementary cementitious materials is hampering the market. Nevertheless, the usage of various types of industrial waste and dry waste in cement materials is estimated to create opportunities for the supplementary cementitious materials market. Furthermore, recycling of wastes such as fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fumes through consumption of these in construction activities minimizes pollution. It is also an effective solution for waste management. This, in turn, is expected to boost the supplementary cementitious materials market during the forecast period.

Request for Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=50052

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global supplementary cementitious materials market include Boral, Cemex, Dowdupont, Ferroglobe, Heidelbergcement, Lafargeholcim, Sika, SCB International, and Urban Mining Northeast.