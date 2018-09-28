Business

GE3S helps in reducing waste to make our environment eco-friendly

GE3S is a trusted leader in providing Waste Management Service. Waste management is all the activities and actions required to manage waste from its inception to its final disposal. This includes among other things, collection, transport, treatment and disposal of waste together with monitoring and regulation. It also encompasses the legal and regulatory framework that relates to waste management encompassing guidance on recycling etc.

Recycling is the process of converting waste products into new products to prevent energy usage and consumption of fresh raw materials. Recycling is the third component of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle waste hierarchy. The idea behind recycling is to reduce energy usage, reduce volume of landfills, reduce air and water pollution, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve natural resources for future use.

Tips to Reduce Waste:

• Take reusable bags to the store when shopping

• Reduce or eliminate the use of paper plates and cups

• Store leftover foods in reusable containers instead of single-use plastic bags or Polystyrene foam containers

• Reduce or minimize use of plastic bags and Polystyrene foam

• Donate unwanted, slightly used clothing, furniture and other household items to local non-profit organizations

• Take advantage of the many curbside and drop-off recycling opportunities

• Xeriscape your yard with native plants and non-watering landscapes

• Compost yard waste which also helps enrich the soil and reduces water run-off

• Purchase foods in bulk or those which use less packaging

• Purchase fruits and vegetables that are not per-packaged in containers and plastics

