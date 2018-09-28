Freeze Drying Equipment Market: Rising Demand From A Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Freeze-drying is the technique of freezing a product and drying it of all moisture content. This technique is used to enable storage of products for longer periods of time as lack of moisture inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi. Machines that utilize this technique are usually referred to as freeze-dryers and a collection of parts that are usually used in conjunction with each other are part of freeze drying equipment. Freeze-drying equipment typically consists of vacuum pumps, various nozzles and tubing, sensors, vacuum and freezing chamber, cryogenic liquid storage and other such essential units that govern the process.

Rising demand from a growing pharmaceutical industry globally, increasing demand for food preservation over longer time periods and enhanced properties & quality as compared to conventional methods have been driving the market for freeze-drying equipment for the past few years. A huge potential from taxidermy and eco-friendly burials along with the increasing importance of flowers and leather preservation are expected to boost market revenues in the next few years.

The demand for huge factory set-up in the food processing & pharmaceutical industries led to the development of industrial freeze dryers with huge capacities and high degrees of performance. Due to their sheer sizes and complexities, these equipment are usually used in large industries where production lines can be arranged in-line to the freeze-dryers. Industrial freeze-dryers accounted for about 45% of the total revenue generated from the market in 2012. Laboratory-scale freeze dryers were the other major product segment along with benchtop and general purpose equipment. Due to their ease of operation and flexibility in location, mobile freeze-dryers have been showing great demand in the past few years and are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the near future, expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2012 and 2019.

