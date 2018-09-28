Finance

Fast Canada Cash Commits to Offer Hassle-Free Car Title Loan Services to Applicants In Red Deer

The owners of the agency stated that they have broken complex process of loan application and approval to bare bones. The owners commented that the entire process of getting approved for the loan can now be completed in five easy steps.

Fast Canada Cash is the last resort for people whose loan applications have been turned down by banks and leading loan agencies. They are in many ways a better choice than a bank or a well-recognized lending agency when it comes to getting small loans. People can get approved for loans up to 35,000 Canadian dollars with our fast and hassle-free loan processing services.

“We have now made the process of loan application even simpler and shorter than it was ever before. People can apply for loans online, drop in our office and go out with money in their hand”, added the executive.

Fast Canada Cash was set up by a group of financial experts who wanted to create a lending agency that would come in the help of all and Red Deer. According to the owners, they felt the need for setting up a lending agency when they found that bank loan rejection rate has jumped sharply in recent months.

“For the first time in Red Deer, loan applicants, even the ones who have the bad credit score, will be in the driver’s seat. We honestly don’t like it when people in dire need of hard cash go back home with a broken heart just because the bank has its procedure to follow. Here at Fast Canada Cash, everybody with clean paperwork gets a loan, and it doesn’t take much time”, said a co-owner of the Red Deer-based lending agency. He also told that they have now a team of financial experts who provide free loan tips and assistance to applicants over the phone.

