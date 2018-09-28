Tech

Emsisoft appoints Panzer IT as its Exclusive Distributor for India

Panzer IT, the pioneer in offering IT Security solutions added most advance anti-malware and antivirus solution Emsisoft in its portfolio.

Emsisoft Ltd, the developer of Emsisoft Anti-Malware solutions for protection against known and unknown malware, phishing & surf protection. Emsisoft mission is to “Make the most powerful yet light-weight protection software, in a way that’s easiest for everyone”.

Emsisoft’s vision is a malware-free world, where:
• Home and business computer security is engineered to perfection.
• Effectively detects new threats before your computer is compromised.
• Innovative anti-malware solutions that are efficient, powerful, unobtrusive and minimalistic.

Panzer IT, which has extensive channel network in India, has already started promoting Emsisoft across the designated region. Panzer IT has been dealing with resellers, systems integrators, solution providers, MSP & VAP for information security solutions now added Emsisoft to its product portfolio.
Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT said, tie-up with Emsisoft solution will give us peace of mind and confidence that finally we have a solution which will protect our users from all kind of malware. We have been experiencing that many well-known antivirus products were not capable enough to protect the endpoints. And if these antivirus say “No virus found” doesn’t mean endpoint is not infected. Emsisoft works round-the-clock & analyse every bit of traffic based on its behaviour and protect users for all kind of threats and security breaches.

Another important factor is that Emsisoft, with all its versatility, is distinct in its easiness of deployment, setup and maintenance. It works silently, very effectively, update automatically and doesn’t slowdown the system at all.

“We have expertise in establishing new brands in India like of Kaspersky, BitDefender, ESET, GData etc, and we are sure that technologically advance Emsisoft will be accepted by CTOs, IT Managers and consumer clients much easily.” Said Pankaj.

Emsisoft Managing Director, Christian Mairoll said, “India has been an interesting market for us for many years but we did not have a strong local partner. We are very happy to appoint Panzer IT as our exclusive distributor for India and to finally have the opportunity to deliver our award-winning antimalware protection to customers in India. During our discussions Panzer IT CEO Pankaj gave us the confidence that he and his team have deep knowledge of Indian market, long years of experience with antivirus software distribution, and professional and dedicated team to make Emsisoft successful in India.”

Emsisoft Anti-Malware is a proactive weapon, made to prevent infection from all Internet threats. It protects you from worst case scenarios, like data- or money-loss and identity theft. For added protection Emsisoft use dual scan engine & triple layer of protection.

To achieve its goal, Emsisoft provide many free tools to clean malware infected PC. Emsisoft is most known vendor to offer effective free utilities to decrypt data encrypted by ransomware.

About Emsisoft:
 Emsisoft, founded in 2003, is passionate about malware free computing.
 Highly skilled team of leading experts across the Globe
 Defending millions of customers from the never ending stream of online threats
 Global presence through local teams across all time zones
 Malware doesn’t sleep, and nor do we

Bottom-line: Emsisoft is top-notch anti-malware solution for Enterprises, SMB & home users. It not just rely on signature based file-scanning like other convention antivirus, but analyse traffic and file behavior to stop even new & unknown threats.

