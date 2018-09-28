Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 4.1% by 2024

Diabetes, one of the most common chronic health conditions, impacts multiple body parts over the time. Very few know that one of the important parts of the body that is often affected by diabetes, is the vagus nerve. This nerve normally regulates the activity of the emptying of stomach but diabetes damages the nerve, making it difficult to function normally. This ultimately results in decelerated digestion process and thus delayed emptying. The global diabetic gastroparesis treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2016–2024) and reach a market valuation of US$ 3,769.3 Mn by 2024.

In a nutshell, diabetes can damage the vagus nerve due to which, food stays in a patient’s body for much longer that it should normally. This condition associated with diabetes is termed as diabetic gastroparesis (DGP), which is one of the major causes of blood sugar level hindrance.:

Normally, the level of blood glucose plays a key role in the process of stomach emptying, which makes it necessary to have a maintained level of blood glucose. However, when the blood glucose levels are elevated in a diabetic patient, they directly hamper stomach emptying and complicate blood glucose control. This is diabetic gastroparesis that can be addressed with a primary aim of facilitating gastric emptying, gaining better control of blood sugar levels thereby.

DGP May Affect Diabetes Type 1 and Type 2 Patients

Although there may be various causes of gastroparesis, diabetes is the most common among them. Patients suffering from diabetes from more than 10 years usually develop gatsroparesis along with other diabetes-relates complications. DGP is more common in patients with diabetes type 1; however, those with diabetes type 2 may also suffer from it.

While DGP may affect around 25-65% of diabetes mellitus type 1 population, it may inflict nearly 30% of the diabetes mellitus type 2 patients. Moreover, research indicates that this condition is more pronounced among women than in male patients.

Key Symptoms of DGP

Typically characterized nausea, vomiting, post-prandial fullness, stomach bloating, early satiety, loss of appetite, heartburn, and acid reflux without vomiting or nausea, diabetic gastroparesis primarily involves delayed emptying of stomach without any mechanical obstruction. The aforementioned symptoms of DGP can be within mild to extremely troubling, and are usually manageable. However, a severe stage of DGP involves substantial weight loss, malnutrition, and insufficient oral intake, which can be difficult to manage. A patient with severe diabetic gastroparesis may need hospitalization more frequently, compared to other diabetes patients.

DGP Treatment

When it comes to DGP treatment, the process predominantly includes symptom management, followed by medication and appropriate diet regimen. For improving symptoms and stabilizing blood glucose levels, gastroparesis patients are often recommended liquid diet and multiple pureed meals a day.

One of the treatment options often considered by physicians in case of strong nausea and vomiting symptoms, is gastric electrical stimulation. It involves surgical implantation of a device in a patient’s abdomen and primarily aims to reduce vomiting and nausea. The device functions to send electrical pulses to the lower abdomen, especially the nerves and smooth muscles, which ultimately improves vomiting and nausea.

Global Market Dynamics

The global market for diabetic gastroparesis treatment is a multibillion dollar industry, growing impressively since the recent past. With increasing incidences of diabetes type 1 and type 2, the market is expected to gain immense traction in the long run. The overall market growth will remain steady over the forecast period 2016-2024.

Projected to exceed US$ 3.5 Bn revenues by the end of 2024, the market will witness a CAGR of 4.1%. Along with popularly used drugs for DGP symptom management, a few surgical intervention options are also gaining popularity owing to their ability to provide long term relief. Regional analysis suggests that North America and Asia Pacific will remain the key markets for diabetic gastroparesis treatment in the near future.

Janssen Global Services, LLC, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Evoke Pharma, and Alfa Wassermann SPA are some of the leading players operating in the global diabetic gastroparesis treatment market.

