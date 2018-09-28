Health and Wellness

World Pharmacist Day

Bangalore, 28th September, 2018: Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur celebrates World Pharmacist Day with the graceful presence of Baby Vismay who underwent a liver transplant at the age of 2.5 years. The theme of this World Pharmacy Day emphasises on the pharmacists who serve as trusted source of advice and knowledge, for patients and healthcare professionals.

In today’s era, the pharmacists have to be ahead of their knowledge and medicinal ideas. Be it a slight fever, a headache or minor cold, it calls for a visit to the pharmacy. The intensity of the ailment and accurate medicines to curb it down needs immense understanding and knowledge of drugs.

They ensure everyday welfare of patients through their expertise in medicine. Pharmacists are considered as a trusted source of advice in case of providing the right dosage required for any particular ailment. Often it is witnessed that patients find it more appropriate to visit a pharmacy for minor infections and injuries.

“The brainchild of International Pharmaceutical Federation, dedicated this day to our go-to heroes who serve as saviours in the field of medicine. Pharmacists are an integral part of the healthcare team and are among the most trusted and accessible health care professionals. This accessibility allows them to perform more patient care activities, including counselling, medication management, and preventive care screenings” says Dr. N Ananth Rao, General Manager, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur.

