Crowdsourced Cybersecurity For Responsible Business. Run Custom-Tailored Bug Bounty Programs To Secure Your Business And Assets.

BUG HUNTER REWARD FOR VULNERABILITY DETECTION
Any bug hunter can join a program, report a bug and get a worthy reward.

BUG DETECTION
With HackenProof you get a real-time notification information about a bug.

PREVENTIVE, NOT REACTIVE
Proven approach to security: don’t deal with hacking attacks, prevent them instead. Since there is no IT product that doesn’t have a bug, there is a question: how can we minimize risks?

In 2017 Apple invested up to $1 million in security. As a result, vulnerabilities that could have caused a loss of several billion dollars and significant reputational damage were detected and fixed. Thinking ahead ensures a good ROI, doesn’t it?

CHALLENGE GLOBAL COMMUNITY OF BUG HUNTERS
We connect business with a community of bug hunters from different parts of the globe. Our bug bounty platform guarantees that various approaches are applied to identify possible vulnerabilities and prevent the threat ahead of time.

“That’s why Intel launched a $250,000 Bug Bounty Program to find vulnerabilities and wash away the image of a disastrous patching process” (c).

