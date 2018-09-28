Entertainment

Baazaar’s First Song Kem Cho – Ready To Hit The Charts!

Comment(0)

After the huge success of Baazaar’s intriguing trailer, Junglee Music unveils the first song from the film titled ‘Kem Cho’ on Times Music YouTube channel. The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned and sung by famous singer-rapper Ikka Singh along with Bollywood playback singer Jyotica Tangri. The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.
Kem Cho is a peppy dance number that reveals the film’s storyline and profile of its lead characters. The video typically showcases the world of stock market business which includes name, fame, money and glamour. It takes us through the life of a simple businessman ‘Shakun Kothari’ – his intellect and how he maintains a perfect balance between both, his personal and professional life. Moreover, the song’s catchy hook-line ‘Kem Cho Maja Ma’ adds to its quirky desi – flavour.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer said,“I had a fantastic time working on Kem Cho! Kem Cho is a song set ideally keeping the theme of the movie in mind, and I feel it’s definitely going to connect with audience really well!”.
“When I first heard the song, it just clicked instantly. Gujarati is one of my favourite languages and it was fun recording a song in a different language. It was a pleasure working with Tanishk as we have a very good bonding!”, said singer-rapper Ikka Singh.
Tanishk Bagchi is a well-known Indian film composer who made his debut in Bollywood with the song ’Banno’ – composed by him and Vayu Srivastava from the film Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). He was applauded with Mirchi Music Awards, Zee Cine Awards and International Indian Film Academy Awards.
Ikka Singh is a popular rapper who has recently worked on Dilbar Remake (Satyamev Jayate), Pyar Le Pyar De (Genius) and Kamariya (Mitron).
Bollywood singer Jyotica Tangri is well known for her exceptional voice who has won Zee Cine Awards as the Best Female playback singer 2017 for the movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaarur Aana’.
Kem Cho is an exclusive Times Music release and is available on Times Music YouTube channel and Gaana Exclusive for people to enjoy!
Watch Kem Cho on Times Music YouTube channel – http://bit.ly/KemCho
Hear it on Gaana – https://bit.ly/2IpyO9W

Related Articles
Entertainment

Educator Dina Carter Bryant Empowers Youth to Give Back to their Communities and the World

With twenty-four years of teaching experience, Dina Carter Bryant is educating the next generation about how they can give back to their communities. San Antonio, TX, USA, August 27, 2018 — With twenty-four years of teaching experience, Dina Carter Bryant is educating the next generation about how they can give back to their communities. From […]
Entertainment

Toy Generals: The Game for Real Commanders Is Released

editor

The indie game developer ARjunaGames announces the beginning of the open beta-testing for their new game “Toy Generals”. “Toy Generals” is a real-time strategy where a player acts as a commander of a limited toy soldiers army. In the story part of the quest, a player is supposed to release the house from enemy invaders. […]
Entertainment

Rejoice in the festivities of Durga Puja at DLF5

editor

Come Tuesday, all roads will be leading to the Club Drive where DLF5 will be hosting its annual Durga Puja festival at Sports Complex, Club5. The 5-day festival starting 26th September is celebrated with much fervor in the community and all five days are marked with fun filled activities and energetic performances. This resident initiative […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *