Business

AI in Oil & Gas Market 2018 – 2025 : Industry Share, Growth, Scope, Forecast And Analysis Report

Comment(0)

28 September 2018: This report focuses on the global AI in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global AI in Oil & Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • IBM (US)
  • Accenture (Republic of Ireland)
  • Google (US)
  • Microsoft Corporation (US)
  • Oracle (US)

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ai-in-oil-and-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Predictive Maintenance
  • Production Planning
  • Field Service
  • Material Movement
  • Quality Control

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ai-in-oil-and-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global AI in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the AI in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Oil & Gas are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

Related Articles
Business

TruShine Windows Offer Quality Window Cleaning Services

Trushine Window cleaning services is the firm which is providing our clients the best possible ways to clean your windows from over a ducat with highest quality. We have different types of services available in our firm by which we are providing the best to our clients. Our firm is famous for full filling the […]
Business

Global Shoe Polish Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

Shoe Polish Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Shoe Polish Market by product type (cream polish, liquid polish, wax polish), by application (oil, shoe leather nourishing cream and shoe leather softener), by end user (household, commercial)   market status and […]
Business

Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Study on Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market by application (pharmaceuticals, flavors & fragrances) through main […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *