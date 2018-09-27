Tech

ZETTLER Introduces a Number of New Relays at 2018 Munich electronica (Hall A6 / Booth 118).

Comment(0)

Focusing on solar, e-mobility and multiple other applications, ZETTLER Group will showcase various new relays at this year’s November electronica show in Munich, Germany (Hall A6 / Booth 118).

The new AZEV116 and AZEV132 series are next-generation IEC mode 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging relays in development for release in 2019. These relays are designed to survive high momentary currents that may occur on short circuits, thus ensuring outstanding reliability without contact welding. The AZEV116/132 series will also feature a potential monitoring contact, as required by IEC62752:2016, making these types of relays ideally suited for EV and other applications demanding high security and safety demands.
The newly developed AZSR1160 is a 160 A extreme high-power PCB solar relay, designed for PV applications of up to 36,8 kVA (single phase 230 VAC) / 111 kVA (three phase 400 VAC) – a highly attractive, small footprint substitute for conventional contactors. This relay is suitable for large commercial / rooftop-based PV systems and commercial solar fields.
AZSR190 is a 90 A high-power PCB relay for solar inverters. Developed for PV applications of up to 23 kVA (single phase 230 VAC) / 69 kVA (three phase 400 VAC) this relay is well suited for medium sized to larger roof top-based / commercial systems.
AZSR165 is a 65 A economy version of the new AZSR190 series. Developed for PV applications of up to 18,4 kVA (single phase 230 VAC) / 55 kVA (three phase 400 VAC) this relay is well suited for medium sized to larger roof top-based / commercial systems. ZETTLER recently also adapted this relay for a DC-side solar battery storage application, supporting a major industry player in clean home-energy solutions.

ZETTLER’s AZSR131 was initially designed as a solar relay for residential and small roof top-based PV systems of up to 8 kVA (single phase 230 VAC) / 24 kVA (three phase 400 VAC). While not a new relay, ZETTLER continues to find new application extensions for this relay beyond just PV solar inverters. AZSR131 is suitable for diverse applications such as heat-pump solutions and Electro Vehicle wall box charging units and is, therefore, rapidly becoming a multi-purpose relay.

AZDC6 is a 600VDC miniature relay for RSS (Rapid Shutting Down System) for Solar installations, scheduled for 2019 release. The compact size allows for a thinner design of certain RSS boxes that are deployed as part of compliance with 2017 NEC 690.12.

Related Articles
Tech

Smart Labels Market – Competition Intelligence

The Smart Labels Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including Advantech U.S. Inc., Alien Technology Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Ltd., Graphic Label Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd., […]
Tech

Global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach $66,948.0 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%

Global Data Center Colocation Market attained a market size of $28,926.2 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $66,948.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Data Center Colocation Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022, growing at a […]
Tech

Workforce Analytics Market 2018 Global Key Players: IBM, ADP LLC, Kronos Inc, Tableau Software, Workday Inc

Market Highlights: Workforce analytics is a platform designed by the combination of software and algorithms implementing the statistical models to the work force related data giving the benefit to the enterprises to efficiently optimize the human resources management. The result of the workforce analytics allows the organizations to develop and improve the methods of recruiting […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *