TaraSafe Announces Participation in the 2018 NSC Expo

TaraSafe, The largest manufacturer of Flame Resistant Clothing from India, today announced its participation in NSC Expo 2018, one of the world’s largest safety events in North America. This three-day event will be held on October 22-24, 2018, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Tarasafe’s team at the Expo would comprise of the marketing top brass and the directors of the company, including Basant Lohia, MD, co-founder, Vivek Lohia, Director, co-founder and Manish Bhartia, Marketing Manager.

“Our attendance at NSC Expo underscores our dedication to provide the best and most technologically advanced protective solutions for Fire Hazardous Industries. Last year we had participated in NSC for the first time and it was an amazing experience – both in terms getting some valuable insight into the North American Protective Clothing Market as well as making some excellent connections. We were absolutely certain of making this event a permanent feature in our annual calendar.” said Vivek.

Exhibiting this year at booth #301, TaraSafe will be unveiling a complete new range of U/L Certified, NFPA 2112 certified garments in addition to its existing portfolio of Electric Arc Protective ClothingAnd ANSI 107 compliant garments for High visibility. Frequent regulatory changes and an increasing focus on ergonomics and wearer comfort are driving a massive change towards newer and more efficient garment designs across the world. Every industry, every geography has its own unique needs and must be evaluated and approached according to their specific requirements. As one of the leading private label manufacturers, TaraSafe has been at the forefront of these efforts, starting from evaluation of hazard risks and safety regulation requirements to custom product development and final supply of safety apparel.

TaraSafe representatives will be available at the booth for additional inquiries and in-booth presentations throughout the event. An appointment can be made in advance by filling out the meeting request form available at https://www.tarasafe.com/nsc2018.html.

About the Conference

The NSC Congress & Expo is the world’s largest annual “must attend” event for safety, health and environmental professionals. For more than 100 years, professionals have turned to this safety conference for industry-leading technology, education, networking opportunities and the tried and true products and services needed to stay at the forefront and remain competitive within the industry.

About TaraSafe

TaraSafe® specializes in conceptualizing, designing and producing high quality Protective Clothing for various end applications. Today Tarasafe® is the largest manufacturer and supplier of Flame Resistant protective clothing in India, with the distinction of successfully executing supplies of these special garments to various industry giants in the Oil and Metal industries.

Our entire range of FR clothing has been designed for providing the workers in Fire Hazardous industries complete protection, comfort and safety. Being an industry leader for the last 30 years in the Flame Resistant Workwear market we provide FR Clothing conforming to multiple European and American Norms and made out of different fabric blends. You can explore our elaborate FR range by visiting our site and get in touch with us for your specific requirement.

