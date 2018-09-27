Tech

T.CON, an SAP consulting and solution provider, is co-hosting a workshop with SAP at the International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging in Prague

As an SAP gold partner, T.CON is platinum sponsor of the upcoming International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging 2018, taking place in Prague, October 16-18, 2018. This conference is the largest SAP event of the paper and packaging industry and the only customer-centric event of its kind globally.
Contributing to this global event for the mill industry in numerous ways, T.CON has been working around the clock to bring the latest SAP advancements to the mill products industry. The cutting-edge solutions T.CON’s experts developed using SAP technology will be available at the International SAP Conference. Visitors will learn how to set new standards in terms of productivity and efficiency in production. Tailored for the specific needs of the mill process industry, T.CON will show companies how to reach new heights of Smart Manufacturing.
“We enable our customer to gain full transparency of their production processes at their fingertips, so they can focus more on achieving their business goals,” says Bradley Robb, International Business Developer at T.CON.
T.CON is proud to co-host the “Manufacturing Operational Excellence with SAP® Software” Workshop with John Harrison, Senior Solution Specialist, IBU Chemicals, from SAP Canada. Participants can find out how SAP solutions and MES CAT software support the manufacturing environment for both discrete and process industries. T.CON’s MES CAT was built specifically for the Mill Industry. The workshop will take place October 16, 2018, from 13.30h – 17.00h. To register, please visit: https://goo.gl/mZEWF3
At the customer presentation, “The digital future: a roadmap to operational excellence,” participants can learn based on firsthand experience from T.CON’s customer Model AG. Sharing their best practices, visitors can learn how Model AG is now equipped for the digital transformation.
In the “Top Floor to Shop Floor – Smart Manufacturing in the Mill Industry” presentation, Karl Fuchs (Managing Director, T.CON) and Thomas Blöchl (Business Unit Manager MES | Member of the Board, T.CON) will outline how to ease the path to Smart Manufacturing. Maximizing manufacturing productivity with a digital twin, optimizing the entire production chain and the steps to operational excellence through real-time KPIs are just some of the highlights.
Industry leaders rely on T.CON to build the future of their business. Conference attendees can see T.CON’s best-in-class solutions in the presentation “T.CON Smart for Mill — 5 key elements of a sophisticated manufacturing solution,” which enable customers to achieve smart manufacturing.
T.CON is known for its expertise in SAP solutions and has many years of experience working with companies of any size to implement SAP solutions and develop state-of-the-art software solutions. Come to the International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging and see all what T.CON has to offer to make the most out your business.

SAP and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2OFsXj5

T.CON press contact:
Esther Robb
Marketing
T.CON GmbH & Co. KG
Straubinger Straße 2
94447 Plattling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 9931 981 174

E-mail: Esther.Robb@team-con.de
Web: https://www.team-con.de/en

