Tech

T.CON, an SAP consulting and solution provider, is co-hosting a workshop with SAP at the International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging in Prague

Comment(0)

As an SAP gold partner, T.CON is platinum sponsor of the upcoming International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging 2018, taking place in Prague, October 16-18, 2018. This conference is the largest SAP event of the paper and packaging industry and the only customer-centric event of its kind globally.
Contributing to this global event for the mill industry in numerous ways, T.CON has been working around the clock to bring the latest SAP advancements to the mill products industry. The cutting-edge solutions T.CON’s experts developed using SAP technology will be available at the International SAP Conference. Visitors will learn how to set new standards in terms of productivity and efficiency in production. Tailored for the specific needs of the mill process industry, T.CON will show companies how to reach new heights of Smart Manufacturing.
“We enable our customer to gain full transparency of their production processes at their fingertips, so they can focus more on achieving their business goals,” says Bradley Robb, International Business Developer at T.CON.
T.CON is proud to co-host the “Manufacturing Operational Excellence with SAP® Software” Workshop with John Harrison, Senior Solution Specialist, IBU Chemicals, from SAP Canada. Participants can find out how SAP solutions and MES CAT software support the manufacturing environment for both discrete and process industries. T.CON’s MES CAT was built specifically for the Mill Industry. The workshop will take place October 16, 2018, from 13.30h – 17.00h. To register, please visit: https://goo.gl/mZEWF3
At the customer presentation, “The digital future: a roadmap to operational excellence,” participants can learn based on firsthand experience from T.CON’s customer Model AG. Sharing their best practices, visitors can learn how Model AG is now equipped for the digital transformation.
In the “Top Floor to Shop Floor – Smart Manufacturing in the Mill Industry” presentation, Karl Fuchs (Managing Director, T.CON) and Thomas Blöchl (Business Unit Manager MES | Member of the Board, T.CON) will outline how to ease the path to Smart Manufacturing. Maximizing manufacturing productivity with a digital twin, optimizing the entire production chain and the steps to operational excellence through real-time KPIs are just some of the highlights.
Industry leaders rely on T.CON to build the future of their business. Conference attendees can see T.CON’s best-in-class solutions in the presentation “T.CON Smart for Mill — 5 key elements of a sophisticated manufacturing solution,” which enable customers to achieve smart manufacturing.
T.CON is known for its expertise in SAP solutions and has many years of experience working with companies of any size to implement SAP solutions and develop state-of-the-art software solutions. Come to the International SAP Conference for Forest Products, Paper and Packaging and see all what T.CON has to offer to make the most out your business.

SAP and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2OFsXj5

T.CON press contact:
Esther Robb
Marketing
T.CON GmbH & Co. KG
Straubinger Straße 2
94447 Plattling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 9931 981 174

E-mail: Esther.Robb@team-con.de
Web: https://www.team-con.de/en

Related Articles
Tech

Facial Recognition Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis: Facial Recognition is a biometric application which captures image and uses it to identify individuals by applying facial analytics and comparing it with the existing database. Facial recognition systems are commonly used for security purposes, especially in the surveillance field but recently the use of facial recognition in other applications has progressed. The facial […]
Tech

Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) Market Estimated to Perceive Accrued Value with a Staggering CAGR

Market Highlights: Direct carrier billing (DCB) is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. This online payment method is applicable to all smartphone and feature phone users. Consumers can use DCB to buy content on any digital platform. This method was earlier used […]
Tech

3D Technology Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and Opportunities to 2022

Market Highlights: The 3D technology is a three-dimensional image that provides in depth perception of the image. The 3D images are made interactive so that the user can get involved with the scene and find it real. The 3D image creation is a process of tessellation, geometry and rendering. 3D technology provides the most accurate […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *