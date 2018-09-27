Pediatric Radiology Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Pediatric Radiology Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Pediatric Radiology Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Pediatric Radiology.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Pediatric Radiology Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pediatric Radiology Market are end user (hospitals, pediatric clinics and diagnostic centers), application (pediatric ultrasound, radiographic imaging, pediatric X-ray, pediatric CT scan, pediatric MRI) According to report the global pediatric radiology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pediatric radiology is the subspecialty of the diagnostic radiology that is used for the imaging of children, infants, fetuses, adolescents and young adults. Pediatric radiology imaging is especially done on children who suffer from fractures and injuries so that they can be diagnosed faster and more accurate using pediatric radiology positioner. Pediatric radiology allows older children to be positioned with ease. Pediatric radiology includes a wide range of technologies such as X-rays, Nuclear medicine, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans, Ultrasound, CT (computed tomography) scans. Moreover, the pediatric radiologist has the specialized knowledge of medical and illness conditions of children and infants and young adults. They are expert in the diagnosis of conditions such as effects of trauma or cancer. Pediatric radiologists provides lowest possible dose of radiation for children is known as imaging gently.

The major factor such as growing incidence of diagnosis owing to the rising disorder among the children is driving the growth of Pediatric Radiology Market. In addition, rising training session organized by the government and a private institute for the pediatric radiologist is to escalate the growth of the market. However, the lack of knowledge may hamper the growth of Pediatric Radiology Market. Pediatric radiology researcher develops novel imaging techniques for the treatment and diagnosis and increasing collaboration of manufacturer are fuelling the growth of the market. The advancement in the Pediatric Radiology technology such as Pediatric Fluoroscopy is offering the newest imaging techniques producing high-quality images with lowest radiation doses are creating growth opportunities for the Pediatric Radiology Market in near future.

Among the geographies, North America dominates the pediatric radiology market owing to the advancement in the imaging technology. In addition, growing demand for the adoption of pediatric radiology device and robust healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. is also enhancing the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is the lucrative market for the pediatric radiology market owing to more number of pediatric radiology devices manufactured in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global pediatric radiology market covers segments such as, end user and application. On the basis of end user the global pediatric radiology market is categorized into hospitals, pediatric clinics and diagnostic centers. On the basis of application the global pediatric radiology market is categorized into pediatric ultrasound, radiographic imaging, pediatric X-ray, pediatric CT scan, pediatric MRI or fetal MRI and fluoroscopy.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pediatric radiology market such as, Fujifilm Corporation,, Analogic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Toshiba Corporation and Esaote SpA.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pediatric radiology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pediatric radiology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pediatric radiology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pediatric radiology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

