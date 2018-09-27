Tech

Outsourcing Software Development: Merits and Demerits

Outsourcing software development often occurs when a company can gain profit from sending work to external specialists.
However, there are other important advantages to outsource than employing someone. When considering whether to outsource software development, the following merits and demerits should be taken into consideration:

Merits of Outsourcing
Cost factor: Cost is the utmost reason for outsourcing software development. It tends to be cheaper than paying for in-house employees. The average cost of a software developer is quite less in India as compared to the countries like USA, UK or Germany.
Time-Saving: Outsourcing software development company can be helpful for meeting deadlines. Generally, software companies work on a project-by-project basis due to which project doesn’t meet its deadline. For this, you can outsource certain aspect of the project to the professionals which save your time and money.
Low Risk: Outsourcing software development from professionals results in better quality and emphasis on product design and management. Their skills and expertise will deliver a flawless project.
Access: If your developer is sick or on vacation your project might be on hold. But while outsourcing software development you are likely to have multiple people who are dedicated towards your project.

Demerits of Outsourcing
Project stability: Many outsourcing software development companies lack in good management. It is often seen that employees come and go. This may complicate the project work as the consistency is disturbed.
Low quality: Hiring low professional outsourcing software development company can lead to a low quality product. There will be a chance of getting poor performance. In case you don’t have any idea about outsourcing company, try to rely on the references.

The main thing about outsourcing to software development companies is choosing the right business partner initially. Get all the data and information and check out the ratings to take the right decision. Pay attention to previous reviews, both the good and bad in order to make accurate predictions.

