HVAC Systems Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Building Automation Systems Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Building Automation Systems Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Building Automation Systems.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Building Automation Systems Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Building Automation Systems Market are Legrand SA, Hubbell Inc., ABBLtd., SiemensAG, Johnson Controls International PLC, DexCom,United Technologies Corp. , Robert Bosch GmbH , Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. ,and Crestron Electronics, Inc. The building automation system (BAS) market projected to grow at a CAGR between 10.70% and 10.75% over the period of 2017 to 2023. The building automation system (BAS) market was valued over USD 53.66 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 98.11 Billion by 2023.

The report identified that global building automation systems is driven by factors such as the regulatory norms, the requirement for superior utility efficiency, and, increasing global demand for energy. While the restraining factors include high Cost of implementation, technical difficulties and lack of skilled experts. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as favorable government initiatives and incentives.

Building automation systems (BAS) are the centralized, interconnected networks of software and hardware which control the environment in commercial, residential and institutional facilities. The objective of installing building automation systems is improving the resident comfort, reducing consumption of energy and managing building operations effectively. Building automation systems are being introduced to new and existing buildings in order to automate various processes such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, etc. Moreover, this technology is not limited to residential buildings but is also being implemented in commercial buildings and various sectors such as healthcare.

Segments Covered

The report on global building automation systems market covers segments such as types of system, application and technology. BAS on the basis of system type can be categorized into segments including, security and safety, lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy management devices, communication and healthcare and child safety, entertainment controls and smart gadgets. On the basis of application the bas market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, institutional, transportation, residential and others. Based on technology, the bas market can be segmented into technologies and protocol, cellular networks and wireless technologies.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America is currently leading in the building automation systems market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by China, India, South Korea and Japan among others. China is expected to lead the BAS market in the subsequent years. Currently the European region is observing a significant growth in Spain, the U.K., Germany and France owing to their introduction of new energy related regulations. The Middle-East with its rapid industrialization will observe huge growth in the recent future. Few major players in the BAS market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Legrand ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Crestron Electronics and Honeywell International among others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global building automation systems market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of building automation systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the building automation systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the building automation systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

