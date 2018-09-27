GPON (gigabit passive optical network) Equipment Market Report 2018 – UBIQUOSS INC., MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS

GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) is a point-to-multipoint access network. It consists of mainly two active transmission equipment’s, optical line termination (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU). GPON supports high-bandwidth, long reach and triple-play services. It is designed to carry both analog POTS and data services. This delivers the highest speed, longest life, future proof, lowest cost network infrastructure. Increasing demand for bandwidth due to streaming video, content sharing, social media application and online gaming is constantly pushing the requirement for the higher bit rates and better experience.

The growth of the global GPON (gigabit passive optical network) equipment market is mainly driven by the factors such as high return on investments, low cost of ownership, optimized bandwidth connectivity, advanced security, and simplified network operation. In addition, technological advancements and increase in demand for better quality fiber in the network architecture of service providers are also supporting the market growth. However, this technology consists of unpowered (passive) optical splitters for network connectivity, that lowers the network costs & energy consumption are the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for energy conservation and strong optical network setup might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global GPON (gigabit passive optical network) equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, end-use industry and geography. The market is segmented by equipment type as optical line terminal and optical network terminal. Further, the market is segmented by end-use industry as residential, hospitals, IT & telecom and other end use industries.

Based on geography, global GPON (gigabit passive optical network) equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Ericsson AB, UBIQUOSS INC., MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as equipment type, end-use industry and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Market

Equipment Type Segments

Optical Line Terminal

Optical Network Terminal

End-Use Industry Segments

Residential

Hospitals

IT & Telecom

Other End Use Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

