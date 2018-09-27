Tech

Cogniter’s Mega Placement Drive in Bathinda Passed with Flying Colors

Cogniter Technologies has organized a Mega Placement Drive for fresher and experienced candidates in Giani Zail Singh College of Engineering & Technology, Bathinda, which turned out to be a big success.

Tons of enthusiastic students and job seekers came to the mega job placement drive in to apply for various DOT.NET positions and deserving ones got shortlisted for the job. Cogniter will provide necessary training to fresher and proper guidance to the experienced candidates.

Cogniter has always been supportive of new members by providing a suitable platform to find appropriate employment opportunities as done in the past years.

Our vision is to be the most customer-centric company; to build a place where people can come to learn and grow, becoming able to face various challenges in the IT industry. We endeavor to give customers more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable service, and a trusted and world-class working platform for IT aspirants.

Contact us online and get to know more about the job vacancies we are offering!

About Cogniter Technologies

We are a Microsoft Gold Certified multinational team of designers, developers, and digital marketers. Our team of 100+ IT professionals has been serving various businesses since 2003 in the United States, India, Canada, Dubai, UK, Europe, and Panama.

If you dream of working with a company that has a good reputation in the industry and provide you the opportunity to grow and work with amazing people, then Cogniter is the right choice for you.

Join a diverse, global IT organization. Let us take you in the right direction and shape your skills so that you will be able to excel in your field. Our email address is consultation@cogniter.com. Send us all your queries, we will try and reply back as soon as you drop us a message!

