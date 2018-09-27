Tech

Chatbot Market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$113.0 mn in 2015 to US$994.5 mn in 2024.

Comment(0)

Vast developments in the field of artificial intelligence in the past few years have significantly benefitted the level of maturity that chatbots have witnessed from being simple answer machines with scripted responses to the present day chatbots that are smart enough to effectively engage potential consumers. Businesses are also increasingly using chatbots in highly interesting ways demonstrating the larger spectrum of capacities and capabilities of chatbots.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chatbot-market.html

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global chatbot market will exhibit a staggering 27.8% CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the period between 2016 and 2024. The market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$113.0 mn in 2015 to US$994.5 mn in 2024.

The global chatbot market has been segmented in terms of the size of enterprises making use of them into small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. Of these, the segment of large enterprises accounted for a dominant share in the global chatbot market revenue in 2015. The segment is also expected to remain the key demand-driver for chatbots over the report’s forecast period, generating US$626.3 mn for the global market by 2024.

Get Table of Content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/13091

The vast scope of use of chatbots in large enterprises for digital marketing applications is the key factor contributing to the leading position of the segment in the global chatbot market. The segment of large enterprises also presents massive demand for chatbots owing to their use in initiating business process automation activities. Large enterprises also benefit from the use of chatbots in improving their marketing strategies and social media involvement.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13091

From a geographical standpoint, the report includes the analytical overview of the chatbot market across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is presently known to account for a massive share in the overall market, the regional market was valued at US$52.7 mn in 2015 and is expected to retain its leading spot throughout the report’s forecast period, in terms of growth rate as well as demand. Healthy growth of the U.S. market for chatbots will remain the key force driving the North America market over the forecast period.

Related Articles
Tech

The Pros of Working with Ruby on Rails Enterprise Application Development

Released in 2005, Ruby on Rails Enterprise Application Development is an developmental framework that supports the creation of web-based application. An amalgamation of a tool named Rails and a programming language called Ruby, the entire framework was created with the intention of reducing efforts involved in complex coding projects. The user-friendly and developer-friendly environment of […]
Tech

Dock and Yard Management Systems Market – Technological Advancements to Steer Uptake of Dock and Yard Management Systems

The increasing penetration of the global dock and yard management systems market has wooed several regional and global companies to expand their footprint worldwide. Besides this, the key market players are focusing on product differentiation and adding innovative edge to their products and technologies to upgrade their service portfolio. Through these strategies, various companies are […]
Tech

Enterprise IT Infrastructure Market: Demand For Enterprise IT Infrastructure is Projected To Rise In The Near Future

Enterprise information technology (IT) infrastructure refers to the software, hardware, network resources, and services associated with the management of enterprise IT environment. Enterprise IT infrastructure supports an organization to deliver IT services and solutions to customers, partners, and employees. Enterprise IT infrastructure is usually internal to an organization and deployed within owned facilities. It comprises […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *