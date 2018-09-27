Tech

Artificial Intelligence Market – Increasing Application of Artificial Intelligence in Various Industries to Expand Market Growth

Comment(0)

The global market for Artificial Intelligence is expected to observe an outstanding growth over the years to come due to base application expansion of Information Technology. Organizations have started to capitalize on the benefits of innovative technology. This is being done for effective positioning of technology offerings and customer reach worldwide. The increasing expenditure on Information Technology (IT) is meant to provide better advancements in both products as well as services.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-market.html

The implication of Artificial Intelligence on day to day activities may make ease the life of consumers and this factor is predicted to increase the growth and demand for the market. To support this statement we may site the example of Stanford Scientists of Boston. They developed an AI camera that have the capacity to recognize objects faster and this feature could be used to help autonomous vehicles to navigate safely through vehicles.

The market for AI is predicted to have an impressive growth of 36.1% CAGR with a valuation of US$3,061.35 bn within the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. In 2015, the Ai market held a valuation of US$126.14 bn.

Get Table of Content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/4674

The Artificial Intelligence market is being utilized in a number of regions like Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. As of 2015 reports, North America was seen to contribute a major revenue of 38.0% of the overall market. In contrast, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to manifest a remarkable CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. Aggressive technological innovations like robotic automation and increasing application of smart city concepts are boosting the uptake of AI in the area.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4674

Leading players are adopting various combination of strategies to stay ahead of others in the market. Most of the players are investing enormously in research and development activities with the aim to develop innovative products. This factor has lowered the chances of small vendors to enter the market. In spite of that, comparatively small players are extending their footprint in the market giving a tough competition to the leading ones.

Related Articles
Tech

Network Automation Market is expected to reach USD 27 Billion by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: The need for bandwidth management and increasing adoption of SD-WAN & network virtualization are majorly driving the network automation market. The adoption of network automation across small and medium enterprises (SME) is likely to fuel the market growth.   The global Network Automation Market is segmented on the basis of the component, network […]
Tech

Global Food Processing Equipment Market is Projected to Increase to 6.7% CAGR During 2017-2022

The Rapid growth in the advancement of technology and consistent product innovation in the industry sector is impacting the companies associated with food processing to make investments in innovative food processing equipment. The report named “Global Food Processing Equipment Market” has recently been included by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)’s extensive research database. This market […]
Tech

Make your web browsing experience as private as you want it to be with FlyVPN Pro.

editor

There is nothing important than a security in today’s world of technology. It’s as important as oxygen for life. It’s not like “A hot Potato” which you can’t get at all. If we talk about the device, it’s really very easy to get secured connection, thanks to mobile apps which make this work easy. FlyVPN […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *