Zinc Gluconate Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Zinc gluconate, also known as zincum gluconicum, is the zinc salt of gluconic acid. Zinc gluconate is an organic compound having chemical formula C12H22ZnO14 and is a white crystalline powder. Zinc gluconate is tasteless, odorless, and easily soluble in water. Zinc is an important mineral, which plays an essential role in many systems in the human body, particularly for growth, normal tissue function, cell division, protein synthesis, immune system, wound healing, fertility, and digestion and metabolism of phosphorus. Zinc gluconate is a suitable alternative, which is used as a supplement, to maintain the level of zinc in the human body. Individuals having low levels of zinc exhibit symptoms such behavioral problems, and memory impairment. Furthermore, zinc gluconate maintains the alkaline balance in the body along with governing the contractility of muscles. Therefore, in the pharmaceutical industry, physicians prescribe zinc gluconate as a supplement for persons suffering from zinc deficiency. Rising demand for zinc in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive the global zinc gluconate market in the near future.

Major applications of zinc gluconate are in the pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal usage for individuals suffering from zinc deficiency. Zinc gluconate is offered in the form of tablets. Moreover, zinc gluconate is utilized in lozenges to treat common cold. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved zinc gluconate as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for food additives. Therefore, usage of zinc gluconate in end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, has increased across the globe. Technological advancements are anticipated to provide major breakthroughs for utilization of zinc gluconate in the near future.

The zinc gluconate market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly in the near future. This is due to the rise in demand for zinc gluconate from developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India. Moreover, the countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are witnessing rapid economic and industrial growth since the last few years. Furthermore, the countries in Europe and the U.S. are gradually recovering from economic depression. All the factors mentioned above are eventually creating a positive prospect for the global industrial scenario. Consequently, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future. There exists a significant market potential for zinc gluconate, especially in the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Rising population of developing countries, coupled with increasing disposable income and growing purchase parity of consumers is driving the pharmaceutical market in these countries. Consequently, the demand for zinc gluconate in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate in the near future. Key companies operating in the zinc gluconate market are largely focusing on these expanding economies for tapping their enormous market potential. Major players in the zinc gluconate market are installing robust manufacturing facilities in these developing countries to fulfill the rapidly rising local demand. Therefore, the global zinc gluconate market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future.

Major companies operating in the global zinc gluconate market include Zhengzhou Ruipu Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tianyi Food Additives Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Xin’ganjiang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hebei Smart Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jost Chemical Co., and Shandong Xinhong Pharmacy Co., Ltd.