What Is The Natural Gas Pipeline And Its Role?

Due to the concentrated placement of the gas cooker, the pressure drop at the tail end is too large to meet the gas demand for the tail gas. The overall increase in the volume of seamless steel pipe gas to meet the gas demand at each point. When the front end of the equipment is larger, such as larger boilers, stoves, etc., the front end can be used as a separate pipe.

1. When there are multiple interfaces at the end of the low-voltage end with gas points, such as commercial users with multiple cookers, placed side by side, at this time, a manifold can be used as the main pipe, and then the cooker can be connected to the opening on the pipe. Etc., the front end can be used as a separate pipe.
2. When the front end of the equipment is used at a large amount, such as a large boiler, a direct combustion engine, the furnace air and the instantaneous pressure drop are too large, and it cannot be set up to meet the gas demand for starting the start.
3. There is a gas source supplement. If there is gas source supplement, it may be that the pipeline gas is too large and the original pipeline gas supply is insufficient. When it needs to be connected from other pressure regulating equipment and pipelines, the manifold arrangement can be used here.
4, the pipeline is too much, that is, the pipeline is too much, that is, the three passes, and the larger pipe diameter can be set.
5. When centralized measurement is required, if the gas source and the front end of each side need to be measured in a concentrated manner, a pipe is required at the front end of the flowmeter.
6. When centralized pressure regulation is required, if the air source and the front end of each of the parties need to be centrally regulated, it is necessary to install a manifold at the front end of the regulator.
7. When there is pressure change or after pressure regulation, if the front end gas pressure is unstable or pressure-regulated, the manifold can be used to stabilize here.

The role of the natural gas manifold: Since the instantaneous gas consumption of the equipment is too large, the gas evacuation and instantaneous pressure drop in the downstream pipeline are prevented from being too large, and it cannot be set up to meet the gas demand for starting the startup, and there is a gas source supplement and a gas source supplement. That is to say, when the pipeline gas consumption is too large and the original pipeline supply volume is insufficient, it needs to be connected from other pressure regulating equipment and pipelines.

Here, ssaw steel pipe can be arranged to buffer and balance the pressure and flow of all parties. After the parameter is stabilized, it is transported downstream. There are too many pipelines, that is, the pipelines are excessively divided, that is, the three passages are large, and the larger diameter pipelines can be set up to stabilize the split pipelines and balance the pressure and flow in each pipeline.

