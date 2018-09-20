Tech

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market – Asia Pacific to Present Several Opportunities for UCaaS Providers

The top five companies in the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market together accounted for a share of just under 57% in 2015. Transparency Market Research observes that the key opportunity for these players – 8X8 Inc., West Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Fuze Inc. – lies in the integration of business processes and applications. This is expected to further the adoption of UCaaS solutions across the globe.

“There has been a substantial increase in the use of social media for businesses, and combining social media with UCaaS solutions enables efficient customer relationships and strengthens marketing,” the author of the study states. UCaaS vendors are, therefore, looking to build ecosystems that can make social business integration compelling for enterprises.

Recent studies have shown a significant rise in the number of mobile workers across the globe. “Growing liberalization around the world has compelled large enterprises to enter cross-border markets, thereby driving the need for collaboration tools to allow employees of a company to effectively communicate with each other,” the author of the study comments. UCaaS solutions support this very need and as a result, the market for the same has been receiving a major boost. “The impact of this driver will be high during the forecast period with businesses likely to expand operations to developing regions such as the MEA and Asia Pacific,” the analyst predicts.

By service, the global UCaaS market was led by telephony services while contact center services are likely to register the fastest growth by revenue during the forecast period. On the basis of end users, large enterprises form the key revenue generators in 2015. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), on the other hand, are projected to develop at the highest pace from 2016 to 2024. Based on delivery model, although stand-alone services held the larger share in terms of revenue in 2015, integrated services are likely to emerge as the leading as well as fastest growing segment by 2024. Geographically, North America is the leading revenue generator while Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit the highest growth by 2024.

