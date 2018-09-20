Education

Storage and Retention of I-9’s

Comment(0)

Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Storage and Retention of I-9’s”attendees will Understand the common mistakes and how to correct and review the area’s find important with I-9’s and how to prevent future issues. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Oct 04, from 02:00 PM to 03:00 PM, EST / 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM PST.

Employers should keep this in mind when determining how to retain and store
completed Form I-9 and any corresponding documentation so that personal information does not get into the wrong hands. This webinar will focus on the importance of I-9 compliance for businesses. The training will introduce the I-9 forms, the importance of filling out the forms correctly, retention process and proactive I-9 audits.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Mathew W. Burr, is a SHRM
Certified Exam Instructor and co-teaches the SHRM Exam Prep Course at Elmira
College. He is an Adjunct Professor at Corning Community College and Elmira College; teaching Organizational Behavior and Effective Negotiations, along with developing curriculum for a Workplace Readiness course.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Legal Information
• Importance of Mistake Proof Forms
• Retention Process
• Proactive Audits
• Common Mistakes
• Correcting Mistakes
• Why it is important for your business
• Impact and cost for an organization
• Upcoming or potential changes
• Helpful Links
• Auditing Forms

To register for the webinar, visit
https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/storage-and-retention-of-i-9%E2%80%99s?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-
Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit
www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries
support@edupliance.com

Related Articles
Education

Quiz enthusiasts to put their knowledge to test at Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz in Delhi

editor

Delhi is all set to host the qualifying round and the grand finale of the prestigious Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2017 on October 11, 2017 at Indraprastha College of women. The inter-collegiate quiz competition is a part of the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week, organized by the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi along with leading […]
Education

Best Operations Research Assignment Help Service In Australia

Task firm influences a claim to fame of giving Operations Research Assignment Help benefits in Australia. Our gifted task journalists have particular experience and expertise in dealing with the needs of state capital resources and Universities. Task encourage gave by Australia has been valued by understudies and experts from the whole way across Australia. Assignments […]
Education

Cloud computing benefits and advantages

What is cloud computing? cloud computing is a broad – ranging and still developing set of technologies .It is for delivering information that provide flexible use of virtual servers , management services and massive scalability. In cloud computing no need to put high investment in hardware .and the important thing is cloud based apps are […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *