Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025 | Market Stats Report

Global shale Gas processing equipment Market valued approximately USD 3.19 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.87% over the forecast period 2018-2025. the major factors speculated to augment the markets are escalating energy needs, improvements in drilling technology, increasing the natural gas price, imminent natural gas pipeline projects, and energy security offered by the domestic supply of natural gas. public opposition to shale fracturing, water availability & contamination issues for shale fracturing, and adverse effects of strict government regulations on the sedimentary rock gas process instrumentality business square measure key constraints for the expansion in the market. increasing shale Gas Infrastructure is a prime opportunity for growth within the market. shale gas process equipment is required for processing shale gas before it will be transported by massive diameter inter-state or intra-state pipelines for end-use.

The regional analysis of world shale Gas processing equipment Market is considered for the key regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the rest of the globe. North America is the leading region across the globe in terms of market share. additionally, the USA and Canada are witnessing uncommonly high rates of production in unconventional fossil fuels. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is additionally expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast amount 2018-2025.

By Component:

Internal Combustion Engines

§ Compressors and Pumps

§ Electrical Machinery

§ Heat Exchangers

§ Measuring and Controlling Devices

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Newpoint Gas LP, Camaron, Linde Engineering, Honeywell UOP, Membrane Technology & Research, GasTech Engineering Corporation, Pall Corporation, Exterran, Johnson Controls, Van Gas System, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

